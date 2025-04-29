Tirumala to Host Major Festivals and Rituals in May 2025

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced a lineup of significant religious observances and rituals scheduled throughout May 2025, drawing devotees from across the country to the sacred hill town.

The first of the month begins with the Ananthalwar Utsavam on May 1, commemorating the service and devotion of Ananthalwar, the revered disciple of Sri Ramanujacharya. The TTD will mark the occasion by performing special rituals near the Ananthalwar Gardens adjacent to the main temple complex.

On May 2, Tirumala will witness a confluence of philosophical traditions through the celebration of Bhashyakarla Sattumora, which honors Sri Ramanujacharya, a key proponent of the Vishishtadvaita philosophy. On the same day, Ramanuja Jayanti and Adi Shankara Jayanti will also be observed, marking the birth anniversaries of two towering spiritual reformers of Hinduism. The TTD is set to organize recitations, spiritual discourses, and rituals dedicated to the Acharyas.

One of the most visually captivating festivals, Padmavathi Srinivasa Parinayotsavam, will be conducted on May 6. Held at Narayanagiri Gardens, this celestial wedding festival re-enacts the divine marriage of Lord Srinivasa with Goddess Padmavathi. The annual event is expected to attract thousands of devotees witnessing the rituals in a serene setting outside the main temple.

Kurma Jayanti, which celebrates the second incarnation of Lord Vishnu in the form of a tortoise, will fall on May 12. The day also features Garuda Seva, a highly revered weekly ritual where the processional deity of Lord Malayappa is taken around the Mada Streets on the Garuda Vahanam.

The month's religious observances will culminate with Hanuman Jayanti on May 22, celebrated in honor of the birth of Lord Hanuman. Special pujas and Vedic rituals will be conducted at the Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple, located opposite the Tirumala shrine.