Tirumala traffic police gears up for measures to prevent accidents on ghat road
The Tirumala traffic police had geared up for measures to prevent the road accidents. As part of it ASP Muni Ramaiah briefed media on the accidents.
In the wake of road accidents on Tirumala Ghat Road, the Tirumala traffic police had geared up for measures to prevent the road accidents and advised that the drivers with expertise had to travel through ghat roads.
Speaking on the occasion, ASP Muni Ramaiah said that road accidents are happening due to the lack of awareness among the motorists about driving on the Ghat road.
He said that these road accidents are happening due to the overspeeding and talking on the cell phone while driving. He said that road accidents also happen due to vehicles stopping on the side of the road to take selfies.
However, ASP Muni Ramaiah suggested that only expert drivers should drive on the ghat road and warned that action will be taken to ban those vehicles completely from Tirumala, which violates the police rules.
Stating that Tirumala Traffic Police has taken steps to give instructions and advice in many areas to create awareness among the drivers, the ASP said that the speed limit will be reintroduced on the Ghat road.
Meanwhile, TTD decided not to allow the old vehicles on ghat roads.