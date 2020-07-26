Tirupati: 101-year-old Mangamma inspiration for Coronavirus-hit people, says SP Ramesh Reddy

Tirupati: Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy on Sunday visited Mangamma, the 101-year-old woman, who recovered from Covid attack despite her age and fragile condition with sheer will power.



The SP much to the delight of the woman told her that she become the inspiration for the Covid affected to fight it with confidence to overcome dreaded virus.

The SP along with senior officials including Additional SP ((Admin) Supraja, DSP (SB) Gangaiah visited the woman residing in Yerramitta colony in the city presented her a set of new clothes and fruits as a token of gesture from police department informed her that DGP Gowtham Sawang also conveyed his best wishes to the bold woman.

He wanted the family members to look after her with love and affection and ensure good food and medicines to keep the lady healthy.

The SP also visited some of the residents in Tambuvanigunta which is red zone and interacted with the residents on safety measures. People need not panic but should strictly adhere to government guidelines and medical advices to prevent Covid.

It may be noted here that Kalavati, who was infected with Covid, returned home on Saturday after successful treatment in SVIMS hospital.

SP later in an effort to instill confidence spoke through Zoom app with police personnel undergoing treatment in various hospitals and also those in home isolation availing treatment for corona.