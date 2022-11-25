Tirupati: 2,600 cops deployed for smooth conduct of Panchami Theertham

Tirupati: A big contingent of 2,600 police will be deployed for foolproof security arrangements for the smooth conduct of Panchami Theertham to be held to mark the conclusion of nine-day annual Karthika Brahmotsavams of Padmavathi Ammavaru on November 28. As the Brahmotsavams is being held with pilgrim participation after a gap of two years due to Covid pandemic, police and TTD authorities anticipating a huge turnout of devotees more so women making elaborate security arrangements to ensure incident-free Panachami theertham scheduled on the last day of the annual Brahmotsavams.

Senior police and TTD officials have already held several rounds of discussions on the arrangements and also made personal inspection of the focal points including the temple tank Padma Sarovar, where the fete will be held, the streets leading to the temple tank and also the areas between the temple and Pushkarini for required arrangements including deployment police and TTD staff for orderly movement of devotees to the tank for participation in the religious ceremony and back.

This time, the police, expecting a huge crowd, decided to set up 'holding points' near the temple tank for devotees to wait till they allowed in groups to go to the tank for taking a holy immersion in the tank waters to avoid jostling or melee at the temple tank. Police also identified parking places away from the pilgrim town for the orderly movement of devotees coming from various places including from the neighbouring states and as a precautionary measure

stop the vehicle movement on the main road a day before the fete on Sunday evening and allow only after the conclusion of Panchami Theertham on Monday afternoon. TTD on its part made elaborate arrangements including food distribution which will start from Sunday evening for the devotees arriving in advance for Panchami Theertham, Monday morning and also afternoon.

Three varieties of Anna prasadams will be distributed to devotees after the immersion of idols in Pushkarini as part of Panchami Theertham to about one lakh devotees.