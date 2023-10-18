Tirupati: 8 red sanders smugglers arrested

Tirupati: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized six red sanders logs and a car and arrested eight smugglers in Proddatur area of Kadapa district on Tuesday.

Under the supervision of DSP Muralidhar and Chenchubabu, the team of RI Chiranjeevulu and Muralidhar, while combing from Proddutur and Khajipet sections, noticed a few people loading red sanders logs into a car near Pathur Samadhulu in Pathur forest beat. The officials seized the logs and arrested the smugglers.

The arrested were identified as Sakthivel Chinnaswamy (33), Rajendran (28), Tiruvannamalai Bhaskar (22), Ajith Kumar (25), Praveen Kumar (23), Vellian (41), Rajamani Muthu (36) and Shekhar Chinnaswamy (24). SI Rafi registered a case and took up investigation.