Tirupati Airport to be renamed after Sri Venkateswara Swamy!!!

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board has decided to write to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, requesting that the Tirupati Airport be renamed as ‘Sri Venkateswara International Airport’. Along with this proposal, the Board also resolved to recommend that the airport be redesigned to reflect the aesthetic and spiritual ambience of Tirumala, replicating its divine architecture and sacred atmosphere.

The Trust Board met on Tuesday at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala under the chairmanship of B R Naidu. The meeting was attended by Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, and several board members.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Chairman Naidu elaborated on the key decisions taken by the Board.

He said that the Trust Board has approved the allocation of TTD land on a lease basis for the establishment of a CSIR laboratory in Tirupati, to be set up by the Central Government. This lab will provide TTD with facilities to conduct free quality testing of essential materials like ghee, water, and food products used in the daily activities and rituals of the temple.

The Board has recommended to the APPSC to halt ongoing recruitment for lecturer posts in TTD educational institutions.

To address the concerns of nearly 200 existing contract lecturers, a three-member committee has been constituted following the directive of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. As part of its efforts to modernise educational institutions, the Board has decided to upgrade the prestigious TTD-run college in New Delhi.

He stated that during a recent meeting with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, a request was made for constructing a temple in Bengaluru. The Board has now decided to proceed with the construction of a Sri Venkateswara temple in a prime area of Bengaluru. The project will move forward once the Karnataka government allocates the required 47 acres of land.

In another major development, Union Minister for Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy has agreed to provide TTD with 100 electric buses through the central government.

Steps are being taken to bring these buses to Tirumala at the earliest to promote environmentally friendly transportation for pilgrims.

Expanding its efforts in spiritual education and training, TTD will now collaborate more extensively with the Samarasata Seva Foundation to not only continue training priests but also to offer instruction in various rituals and worship methods.

A new cultural programme titled ‘Mana Varasatvam’ will be launched to teach students the spiritual values of Hinduism and the cultural richness of the Telugu tradition. On the occasion of Varalakshmi Vratam, special celebrations under the title ‘Sowbhagyam’ will be held at the Tiruchanoor Padmavathi Ammavari Temple.

TTD Board members Jyothula Nehru, Panabaka Lakshmi, Thammishetti Janaki Devi, Naresh, Sadashiva Rao, Shanta Ram, Rammurthy, Divakar Reddy, Bhanu Prakash Reddy, and others were present during the meeting. The decisions mark a significant step toward strengthening the spiritual, cultural, and educational vision of TTD.