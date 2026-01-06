Raj & DK approach Salman Khan for action-comedy venture

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is reportedly in preliminary discussions with acclaimed filmmaking duo Raj & DK for a potential action-comedy film, signalling a fresh new collaboration that could expand the actor’s cinematic repertoire beyond his usual projects.

Reports suggest the discussions are at an early stage, with Khan having heard the basic idea and expressed interest, though he has yet to sign any agreement formally.

Sources close to the development say that if the collaboration proceeds, the film is expected to go on floors by the end of 2026, though creative alignment and final scripting remain priorities before any official announcement is made.

The proposed project is described as an action-comedy that would place Khan in a slightly different space while retaining his mass appeal, with Raj & DK’s signature blend of humour and energetic storytelling adding a distinctive flavour.

Raj & DK are widely recognised for their work on series such as The Family Man, where they have combined sharp humour with thrilling narratives, and this genre expertise could bring a new dynamic to Khan’s filmography.

Neither the full storyline nor cast details have been confirmed, and insiders emphasise that a great deal hinges on Khan’s final approval and the creative team locking the script.

This potential project comes as Khan is already engaged with his upcoming release Battle of Galwan, a war drama based on real events that is scheduled for release on 17 April 2026.

Should the Raj & DK collaboration materialise, it would mark one of Khan’s notable ventures into an action-comedy format with a celebrated filmmaking duo, attracting significant attention from fans and industry observers alike.





For now, both parties are focusing on shaping a creative vision that balances commercial appeal with fresh narrative elements, and an official confirmation is awaited once key details fall into place.