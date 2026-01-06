Today in history: Key events and lessons for students

Today — January 6 — holds historical significance around the world.

In India, January 6 is remembered for the birth of several notable figures including Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman and cricket legend Kapil Dev, whose achievements have inspired millions. Knowing these milestones helps students appreciate cultural and scientific contributions alongside political history.

Today is also World Day of War Orphans, observed globally to raise awareness about children affected by armed conflict. This day encourages students to learn about global issues like peace, humanitarian aid, and the social impacts of war — important topics in social studies and global affairs curricula.

Another important observance is Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, celebrating the birth of the tenth Sikh Guru, a leader known for courage, equality, and devotion.

Historical awareness fosters empathy, critical thinking, and global perspective — all crucial for well-rounded education. Make it a daily habit to explore one historical event, person, or idea, and relate it to your own learning or world events. Today’s history isn’t just about the past — it shapes how we understand the present and prepare for the future.