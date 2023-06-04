Tirupati: Ankurarpanam held in TTD temple in Jammu

Tirupati : The Ankurarpanam, a ritual observed as a prelude to Maha Samprokshanam festivities, was performed in Srivari temple at Majin village in Jammu on Saturday.

As a part of the religious event, Acharya Varanam, Punyahavachanam, Mritsangrahanam, Ankurarpanam were observed between 6 pm and 8 pm.

Ankurarpanam means ‘sowing the seed’. The essence of this ritual is to make a Sankalpa (wish) to celebrate a utsavam (festival) and get the grace of the Lord.

Sastras prescribe doing Ankurarpanam or Beejavapanam, sowing of seeds in sacred mud pots will be done 9, 7 5, 3 days or at least one day before the festival.

This ritual is performed in the evenings as the dictum has its basis in astrological principles.

As Chandra, the Moon God, is said to be the ‘Sasyakaraka’, the controller of plants, the seed sowing ceremony is performed in nights only before every festival.

Agamas, the holy texts, also mention that the sprouts that emanate from the seeds imply the successful celebration of the fete.

From June 4 to 7, other Vedic rituals will be performed while on June 8, Maha Samprokshanam will be observed between 7.30 am and 8.15 am in the auspicious Mithuna Lagnam. From 9.30 am onwards, darshan for devotees commences.

One of the chief priests of Tirumala temple Venugopala Deekshitulu, Kankanabhattar Ramakrishna Deekshitulu and TTD officials were present.