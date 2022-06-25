  • Menu
Tirupati : BIE appoints new RIO for Chittoor

President of APGJLA V Ravi and other faculty felicitating the new RIO Dr D Gopal Reddy in Tirupati on Friday.
Highlights

The Board of Intermediate Education has appointed Dr D Gopal Reddy as the new Regional Inspection Officer (RIO) of the erstwhile Chittoor district.

Tirupati : The Board of Intermediate Education has appointed Dr D Gopal Reddy as the new Regional Inspection Officer (RIO) of the erstwhile Chittoor district. He took charge at the RIO office here on Friday relieving the previous RIO Venkata Reddy, who is now going back to Piler junior college. Gopal Reddy was working as the Principal of Government Junior College, Puttur. Several lecturers, including the state president of AP government junior lecturers' association (APGJLA) Vunnam Ravi and others have felicitated the new RIO.

