Tirupati: BJP celebrates Bhumi Puja for Ram temple

Tirupati: Hailing the laying of the foundation stone for the construction of Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya (UP), the birth place of Lord Rama, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrations were held in the pilgrim city on Wednesday.



City MLA B Karunakar Reddy performed pooja to Sri Ram, Sita and Lakshman at his residence while BJP activists celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets and sloganeering in praise of Lord Rama and residents in many localities also celebrated the occasion by lighting traditional lamp, performing pooja and chanting Ram Nam.

BJP activists and Ram devotees led by party state core committee member K Santha Reddy assembled at Nalugukallamandapam circle in the city celebrated the foundation ceremony by distributing sweets after offering pooja to the portrait of Lord Rama amidst chanting of 'Jai Sriram' slogan rented the air.

Marking the occasion, Santha Reddy felicitated five persons, who participated in the Ram Janmabhumi movement for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya. BJP district vice-president Ratakonda Viswanath and others participated. BJP state Secretary G Bhanuprakash Reddy along with party state spokesperson S Srinivas, state committee member K Ajay Kumar and other broke 101 coconuts at Sri Kodandaram temple here as a mark of fulfillment of the vow and realising the dreams of cores of Hindus all over the globe for a magnificent shrine for Rama in his birth place Ayodhya.

Viswa Hindu Parishad activists led by divisional secretary K Subbanna held special Nama Sankeerthanam of Lord Rama and special pooja at VHP office and later distributed sweets celebrating the Ram temple foundation.

MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy of YSRCP along with his family members and followers performed lighting of the traditional lamp and pooja to the deities of Sri Ram, Sita and Lakshman in his residence as mark of solidarity and hailing the construction of temple for Sri Rama taken up in Ayodhya.

Many party leaders including Muslims from the pilgrim city joined the pooja.