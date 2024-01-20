Live
- Naidu vows to develop Seema on all fronts
- Hyderabad CCS police finds IP address in governor's X handle hack case
- Tollywood actor Krishnam Raju's family to hold medical camp in Mogalturu on his birthday anniversary
- Pit Bull Attack On Toddler Raises Concerns Over Stray Menace In Delhi Neighborhood
- Ruling YSRCP faces litmus test in Kovvur, Gopalapuram
- PM keen on 500 GW of renewable energy: IREDA chief
- Fate of YSRCP MLAs in 3 seats yet to be decided
- Madireddy Omkareshwar Reddy to present awards to winners of Adudam Andhra games
- Panyam MLA to hold a program in Markapuram tomorrow
- Pallam Raju appointed as chief of Congress manifesto committee
Just In
Tirupati Book Festival from today
The 16th edition of Tirupati Book Festival will be inaugurated by city MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy here on Saturday (January 20).
Tirupati: The 16th edition of Tirupati Book Festival will be inaugurated by city MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy here on Saturday (January 20). Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Tirupati Kendra, will organise the nine-day festival at TTDs Vinayaka Nagar quarters playground. The festival will remain open to the public from 1 pm to 9 pm daily.
BVB Tirupati Kendra Director Satyanarayana said that there will be about 70 stalls with both English and Telugu books from various publishers and booksellers from all over Andhra Pradesh and the rest of India. Books for all age groups, starting from nursery to Ph D on different subjects like science, engineering, medical, computers etc, will be available under one roof. Books on spirituality, life skills and general knowledge are also included, he said. Cultural and entertainment programmes depicting our heritage also will be conducted daily as part of the Book Festival.