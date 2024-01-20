Tirupati Book Festival from today

Tirupati: The 16th edition of Tirupati Book Festival will be inaugurated by city MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy here on Saturday (January 20). Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Tirupati Kendra, will organise the nine-day festival at TTDs Vinayaka Nagar quarters playground. The festival will remain open to the public from 1 pm to 9 pm daily.

BVB Tirupati Kendra Director Satyanarayana said that there will be about 70 stalls with both English and Telugu books from various publishers and booksellers from all over Andhra Pradesh and the rest of India. Books for all age groups, starting from nursery to Ph D on different subjects like science, engineering, medical, computers etc, will be available under one roof. Books on spirituality, life skills and general knowledge are also included, he said. Cultural and entertainment programmes depicting our heritage also will be conducted daily as part of the Book Festival.