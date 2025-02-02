Tirupati book festival off to a grand start

Tirupati : The 17th Tirupati Book Festival, being organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Tirupati Kendra, commenced on Saturday at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Vinayakanagar quarters playground. The festival, running from February 1 to February 9, 2025, aims to promote literature, culture and intellectual exchange.

The inauguration began with a grand procession carrying revered scriptures such as the Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bhagavad Gita and Viveka Choodamani in a beautifully decorated palanquin, accompanied by devotional chanting. The event was inaugurated by chief guest former judge of Supreme Court of India, Justice BN Srikrishna. Other distinguished guests included SVIMS Director Prof RV Kumar, Director and Treasurer of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Tirupati Kendra Dr N Satyanarayana Raju, Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Tirupati Swamy Sukruthananda and IIT Tirupati Professor Prof A Raghurama Raju.

Dr N Satyanarayana Raju emphasised the importance of reading and invited citizens to explore the diverse collection of books. Prof RV Kumar highlighted books’ role in shaping young minds and urged parents to instill reading habits in children. Swamy Sukruthananda shared his inspiration from Rajaji’s Ramayana and the life of Sri Ramakrishna, while Justice BN Srikrishna emphasised education’s role in cultural transmission and the lifelong value of books.

The festival features numerous book stalls from publishers across India, along with daily cultural and literary programmes, student competitions and interactive sessions, drawing a large audience to celebrate the joy of reading.