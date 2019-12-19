Tirupati: Buggana promises all help to IIT development

Tirupati: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Wednesday assured to extend all help to the IIT Tirupati to speed up the construction of buildings and in providing other infrastructure facilities.



As part of his visit to the IIT campus at Yerpedu along with Government whip and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and Municipal Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha, the Finance Minister assured Institute's Director Prof K N Satyanarayana that he would take up the problems like conversion of non-agriculture lands to educational purpose and electricity related issues to the notice of Chief Minister and try to address them in a speedy manner.

The Director appraised the minister the details of institute's master plan, existing buildings and the advanced technology used in the construction of buildings. He also briefed the minister over the technical problems involved in the implementation of master plan.

During their meeting, they have discussed several issues relating to the IIT and its progress. Registrar AVV Prasad, Engineering department official PP Chowdary and others were present.

Earlier, the Minister received 15th Finance Commission of India Chairman Nand Kishore Singh and other members of the commission at Tirupati Airport. TUDA Chairman Bhaskar Reddy, Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta, JC-II VR Chandramouli, Additional SP Anil Babu, Tirupati and Renigunta RDOs V Kanaka Narasa Reddy and Vijayasimha Reddy and other officials were present to receive the dignitaries. After a brief halt at Taj hotel, the entourage left for Tiruchanoor Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple to worship the goddess. JEO P Basanth Kumar received them at the temple and made arrangements for darshan.

Later, they proceeded to Tirumala for overnight stay. After worshipping Lord Venkateswara on Thursday morning, they will leave for Vijayawada from Tirupati airport. At Velagapudi secretariat, the Commission will meet the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and finance department officials and discuss various issues.