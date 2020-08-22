Tirupati: Chevi Reddy Bhaskar Reddy distributes 1 lakh clay Vinayaka idols

Tirupati: Chandragiri MLA and Government Whip Dr Chevi Reddy Bhaskar Reddy has distributed one lakh clay Vinayaka idols among his constituency people. For making clay idols, the MLA engaged 350 artisans at 43 points in the constituency.

In a programme held in front of Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple on Friday, the MLA launched the distribution of free clay Vinayaka idols to Chandragiri constituency people. Speaking on the occasion, he said one lakh clay idols distributed on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaviti. "For this we put our efforts in the last 10 days as part of encouraging eco-friendly idols.

We have taken this practice for the last two years and revived the making of clay Vinayaka idols to protect our environment. We are also distributing pamphlets on Vinayaka Chaviti puja," he added.

In his village, this year only two feet turmeric Vinayaka idol was installed as part of celebrations. The MLA appealed to people in view of coronavirus pandemic, to stay safe and perform puja in their houses only.

