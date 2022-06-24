Tirupati : CM Jagan formally opens Vakulamatha temple

Tirupati : Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy unveiled the plaque to mark the formal inauguration of the newly-built Vakulamatha temple atop Peruru Banda in Pathakaluva village, near the pilgrim city on Thursday.

The temple dedicated to Vakulamatha, the foster mother of Lord Venkateswara, which remained abandoned for over a 100 years, was reconstructed jointly by YSRCP senior leader and minister for energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and TTD.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy also participated in the Maha Samprokshanam ceremony held before throwing the shrine open for public darshan. He also planted the symbolic TTD iconic tree Manu Sampangi (Magnolia Champaca) on the temple premises.

Earlier, minister Ramachandra Reddy along with TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy and priests welcomed the Chief Minister with Poornakumbham at the entrance of the shrine.

The Chief Minister, attired in a traditional dress, first sprinkled the temple tank waters on his head before stepping into the sanctum sanctorum.

He had darshan of Vakulamatha after which the Vedic pandits rendered Aasirvachanam and TTD EO presented Theertha Prasadams and a portrait of Vakulamatha made of dry-flower technology, as a memento.

A host of dignitaries, TTD and government officials including Deputy CMs K Narayana Swami, Sathyanarayana, minister R K Roja, MPs P Mithun Reddy, Vemireddi Prabhakar Reddy, MLAs B Karunakar Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and others were present.