Tirupati Congress leaders take part in Delhi protest

Tirupati: Congress activist from pilgrim city led by PCC general secretary Gowdapera Chitti Babu sat on a fast observed by PCC president Y S Sharmila Reddy.

Sharmila along with the Congress activists from the state staged the agitation in Delhi on Friday and Saturday, demanding the Centre to give Special Category Status for the state. Chitti Babu told The Hans India over phone that the two-day fast by Sharmila Reddy was to bring pressure on the BJP-led NDA government to provide SCS which is a must for AP development.

This was also aimed to exposing the ruling YSRCP and also opposition TDP who kept quiet on SCS and supporting BJP which betrayed people of Andhra Pradesh.