Tirupati: ‘Create awareness on consumer rights’

Tirupati : The ultimate aim of the legal metrology department is to empower the consumers to save themselves from the exploitation of unscrupulous traders and enterprises, said Metrology department Inspector Mallesh while addressing a meeting held here on the occasion of World Legal Metrology Day on Saturday. The various frauds in the measurements and weighment affecting a large number of consumers, in the sense causing the much loss, monetary and also product quality wise, he said and the only way prevent this was increasing the awareness among the consumers and approach the concerned in case of any fraud they face for remedy.

He urged the consumers to call 1800 425 4202 in case they get inferior quality products or found fraud in measurement, weighment or for the rates more than MRP to take stern action including imprisonment and also fine.

District Consumer Council (DCC), the organiser of the meeting, Chairman P Raja Reddy said though the consumer rights protection came into effect in 1976, it got more teeth only after inclusion of provisions for stringent punishment for indulging in malpractices affecting the consumers. The consumers on their part, he said should be aware of their rights to protect their interests.

Viswam Talent School correspondent Viswachandan said the consumer should insist on bill which will be helpful for them to get remedy in case if the product is not a quality one.

DCC secretary Srinivasulu, consumer activist Sabita and Devender also spoke.