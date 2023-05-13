Live
Tirupati: Darshan in Narasimha temple after Maha Samprokshanam on May 14
The darshan in the ancient Narasimha Swamy temple in Kapilatheertham temple complex will be allowed after the Maha Samprokshanam ceremony which is underway, on May 14.
The Maha Samprokshanam, which commenced on May 11, will conclude on May 14 after which the shrine will be thrown open to public darshan at 10 am.
On Friday, the priests led by Tirumala temple chief priest and Agama Advisor Mohana Rangacharyulu observed a series of rituals in the reconstructed shrine as part of the four-day Samprokshanam ceremony.
TTD Trust Board member Ashok Kumar, who was responsible for the TTD taking up the reconstruction of the shrine taken at a cost of Rs 70 lakh and Srivani Trust funds, said Kapilatheertham was the only temple complex where temples following different agamas are located including Vaikhana, Pancharatra and Saiva agama in one complex which is unique in the sense that devotees have a rare opportunity of visiting the shrines that follow different Hindu agamas. Ashok Kumar said he took up the reconstruction of shrine dedicated to Lord Narasimha, the fourth Avatar of Mahavishnu, worshipped by Vaishnavites, which was remained closed for the last 35 years, for reconstruction after many devotees requested him to TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy and Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy.
“I am very thankful to the Chairman and EO for agreeing his proposal and getting approval of the Trust Board for sanction of Rs 70 lakh from Srivani Trust funds,” he said appreciating the efforts of TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi and Veerabrahmam for completing the reconstruction for the inauguration of the temple.
City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy also spoke to TTD Chairman and EO to take up the reconstruction of the ancient temple, he added.