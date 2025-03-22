  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati dist police bag Seva medals

Tirupati dist police bag Seva medals
x
Highlights

On the eve of Ugadi, the government has announced various types of Seva medals to 12 police personnel for their distinguished and good work in their respective fields in Tirupati district.

Tirupati : On the eve of Ugadi, the government has announced various types of Seva medals to 12 police personnel for their distinguished and good work in their respective fields in Tirupati district.

J Venkat Rao, Admin ASP; R Vinod Kumar from cybercrime; L Munirathnam Reddy, ASI from West PS; P Siva Kumar Reddy, ASI TADA; Bhakthavatsalam Raju, ASI Pichatur PS; D Yedukondalu AR HC; I Brahma Naik AR HC; G Ramesh Babu, AR HC; G Prasannanjaneyulu AR HC; Mallikarjun Rao, VR HC; and E Nirmala HC from west PS were selected for the Seva Pathakam. G Bhaskar ASI from Alipiri PS selected for Uttama Seva. Tirupati district SP Harshavardhan Raju appreciated all the 12 police personnel and lauded for their dedication towards duty.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick