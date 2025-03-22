Live
Tirupati dist police bag Seva medals
Highlights
Tirupati : On the eve of Ugadi, the government has announced various types of Seva medals to 12 police personnel for their distinguished and good work in their respective fields in Tirupati district.
J Venkat Rao, Admin ASP; R Vinod Kumar from cybercrime; L Munirathnam Reddy, ASI from West PS; P Siva Kumar Reddy, ASI TADA; Bhakthavatsalam Raju, ASI Pichatur PS; D Yedukondalu AR HC; I Brahma Naik AR HC; G Ramesh Babu, AR HC; G Prasannanjaneyulu AR HC; Mallikarjun Rao, VR HC; and E Nirmala HC from west PS were selected for the Seva Pathakam. G Bhaskar ASI from Alipiri PS selected for Uttama Seva. Tirupati district SP Harshavardhan Raju appreciated all the 12 police personnel and lauded for their dedication towards duty.
