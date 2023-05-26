Live
- ‘Working with Nagesh sir is the best thing to happen in my career,’ says Priya Bapat
- Nimrat Kaur reveals what made her say yes to web series ‘School Of Lies’
- Siddaramaiah cabinet expansion on Saturday, says Surjewala
- Chikkamagaluru on high alert, Kodagu faces landslide threats
- Audit report reveals Rs 73.84 crore illegality in BBMP revenue department
- The inspiring story of a Kenyan mother’s medical miracle
- Caste factor to the fore; Congress firm on social justice
- Rajamahendravaram: TDP set to blow bugle for mega battle
- Tirupati: Work with team spirit to telecast quality programmes said TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy to SVBC staff
- Visakhapatnam: G20 Global Pharma Summits to be held in major G20 cities
Tirupati: Dwajarohanam held amidst gaiety, religious fervour
Dwajarohanam, the hoisting of the celestial flag Garuda Dhwaja atop the temple post, was held amidst religious fervour at the anointed auspicious Mithuna Laganam, marking the commencement of nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple here on Friday.
Tirupati : Dwajarohanam, the hoisting of the celestial flag Garuda Dhwaja atop the temple post, was held amidst religious fervour at the anointed auspicious Mithuna Laganam, marking the commencement of nine-day annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple here on Friday.
Preceding the flag hoisting, the temple priests observed a series of rituals including Vishwaksena Aradhana, Vastu Homam, Garuda Linga Homam, Garuda Prathista and Raksha Bandhan.
Earlier, the Dhwaja Patam along with Chakrathalwar and Parivara Devathalu were taken in procession in the Mada streets. The important days include Garuda Vahanam on May 30, Rathotsavam on June 2 and Chakra Snanam on June 3.
Both the senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, Kankanabhattar Sri Srinivasa Deekshitulu, Agama Advisor Sri Mohana Rangacharyulu, Deputy EO Shanti and other staff were present.