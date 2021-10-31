Tirupati: Expo on cow-based products draws huge response

Tirupati: The TTD organised exhibition on the occasion of 'Go Maha Sammelan' at Mahati Auditorium on Saturday draws huge response from the various sections of people.

The exhibition was organised with many NGOs focusing on the products of natural farming preventing usage of chemical fertilizers and traditional eatables made of groundnuts, pearl millets, finger millets etc. also other products produced following traditional methods like cosmetics using butter and milk products, various knowledge treasured books on organic farming, about bio-gas plant with low-cost for both house hold and commercial purpose, organic fertilizers, posters explaining the uses of traditional farming rather than chemical fertilizer farming, demonstration of extraction oils from various seeds using a simple machine for avoiding adulteration, health benefits using bronze, copper and clay vessels for cooking, herbal soaps and herbal powders for bath (sunni pindi) and incense sticks drew attention of huge crowd. About 24 stalls across two Telugu-speaking states were set up and also the stall keepers were explaining the uses of their products made of organic ingredients and indigenous cow produces to the visitors. TTD Chairman Y V Subbareddy, Executive Officer K S Jawahar Reddy and other officials, who visited the expo were explained about the Panchagavya(cow based produces) products.

Speaking to The Hans India, a Hyderabad-based girl techie Nikitha (24) who has been supporting her parents engaged in manufacturing herbal bath powder, oil and face creams with Vajra brand name, said it was a great opportunity to the people like them, who were still believing value of traditional products which gives astonishing results.

Thanking to TTD, she said conducting such expos would be more useful to know about our traditional products rich with medicinal values which have been disappearing with the impact of westernisation resulting in unwanted health hazards.

Another stall keeper, Madavarao Sanmukh from Telangana state confidently said that his anti-venom can save a person from any type of poisonous snake bite or scorpion sting and assured that he has been preparing medicines using herbs and its extracted oils which can cure even cancer, paralysis, skin diseases like psoriasis etc. within a short time.

"Ours(Indians) is great practical system inherited from generations to generations which includes preparing medicines for maladies which can show awesome results," he explained. Grass root innovations of organic farming for agriculture purpose also attracted many city-based NGOs dealing with farmer groups, who were explained about the efficiency of products like weed preventer and increasing soil fertility. A professor from Dravida University of Kuppam, who visited the exhibition expressed immense happiness to keep various Panchagavya products including lotions, powders etc. for display and for detailing its merits. He believed that the ancient medicinal system will alone stand as only remedy for morbidities prevailing nowadays like corona.