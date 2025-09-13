Tirupati gears up for historic Women Empowerment Summit

Tirupati: Tirupati district is preparing to host a significant two-day event, the National Conference of Parliament and Legislative Committees on Women Empowerment. This historic conference, the first of its kind to be held in the district, is scheduled for September 14 and 15 at the Rahul Convention Centre.

District collector Dr S Venkateshwar called on officials to ensure the event’s success through seamless coordination. ”This maiden national-level meet is a matter of great pride for our state and our district,” he said during a review meeting with key officials.

The conference will welcome delegates, women representatives, and public officials from across India. Arrangements for seating, staging, and logistics are being managed by the Lok Sabha Secretariat team to ensure a smooth experience for all attendees.

A key focus is on meticulous protocol and hospitality. Nodal officers have been assigned to each state delegation to provide personalized assistance. Liaison officers will be responsible for receiving delegates at the airport and escorting them to their accommodations. In a unique directive, the collector has instructed all assigned officials to wear traditional attire, reflecting the cultural heritage of the state.

The police department is overseeing comprehensive security measures. Special teams will be on hand to coordinate visits for guests to the renowned temples of Tirumala, Tirupati, and Srikalahasti. Medical teams, including ambulances and staff, will be stationed at hotels and the convention centre to address any needs.

The conference is expected to draw a number of prominent dignitaries, including the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, the Lok Sabha Speaker, state ministers, and senior IAS officers. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is also scheduled to attend on September 14.” The collective effort of our team will uphold Tirupati’s image,” the collector emphasised, urging officials to work together to ensure the landmark event is a success.

Srikalahasti RDO Bhanuprakash Reddy, special deputy collectors Devender Reddy and other officials were present.