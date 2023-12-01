Tirupati: HAL donates Rs 1.51 cr to Hridayalaya

Tirupati: Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has donated Rs 1.51 crore to Sri Padmavati Children’s Heart Centre hospital towards the purchase of medical equipment.

An MoU was signed by the HAL representatives and TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy along with hospital Director Dr N Srinath Reddy on Thursday at the TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati.

Speaking on the occasion, HAL Chairman and Managing Director CB Ananthakrishnan lauded that the hospital under TTD is providing excellent service to the poor and saved lot many children with heart ailments. The HAL contribution is towards necessary operation theatres, anaesthesia workstations, ventilators with monitors as part of the company’s CSR efforts, he informed.

TTD JEO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, HAL HR Director AB Pradhan, senior Manager Somen Chaudhary, FA&CAO Balaji, Additional CAO Ravi Prasad were also present.