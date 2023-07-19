Live
Tirupati: IISER 4th convocation held in hybrid mode
Tirupati: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati, held its fourth convocation on Tuesday in hybrid mode. In all, six PhD, one MS, fourth batch of 122 graduating BS-MS students along with others have completed the programme requirements and they were conferred Degrees in the convocation.
Prof Padmanabhan Balaram was the chief guest and delivered his convocation address to the graduating students, their parents and distinguished invitees. Prof Balaram is a chair Professor, National Centre for Biological Sciences and former Director, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. Prof J B Joshi, Emeritus Scientist, Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai who is also the Chairperson, Board of Governors, IISER Tirupati presided over the function.
Prof Santanu Bhattacharya, Director, IISER Tirupati presented his report on the academic and research achievements of the Institute. Prarthana Agrawal was awarded Institute Gold Medal for securing highest CGPA, while Gopika Sundar PD, Swarup Packirisamy and Anita P Saju were awarded Institute Silver Medals for securing second highest CGPA in 2023. Yukta Ajay was awarded Institute Prize for Best Graduating student in 2023 in the convocation.