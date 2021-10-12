Tirupati: Importance of educating girl child stressed

Tirupati: The Women's Studies Centre and Department of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) in association with District Medical and Health department organised a programme on the occasion of 'International Girl Child Day' on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof D Jamuna touched upon the issues of female foeticide, infanticide and suicides and the ways to prevent them. She also stressed the importance of promoting the empowerment of girl children.

Additional DM&HO Dr M Penchalaiah, Dy DM&HO Dr DT Sudha Rani, Ruia Hospital Superintendent Dr T Bharathi and others participated in the programme. The speakers mentioned the importance of educating girl children, need to prevent abortions and counselling women to lead their life independently. The role of Asha and Anganwadi workers in supporting women was crucial.

Asha and Anganwadi workers, ANMs of Tirupati division participated in the programme. Certificates were distributed to the staff who have shown excellence in their duties. The staff of Women Studies Centre and department took part.