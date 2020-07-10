Tirupati: Incessant rains bring down mercury level

Tirupati: The incessant rains in Tirumala and Tirupati area brought down the mercury level giving the much needed respite to the people from the scorching heat.

Two water falls - Kapilatheertham and Mallavadigundam, start flowing as they receive water due to rains on Thursday night. Local people turned up to see the waterfalls.

The pilgrims who came for darshan were pleasantly surprised to see the enchanting Mallavanigundam waterfalls near the second ghat road while coming down from Tirumala.

The widespread rains since three days in the district boosted the preparations for the kharif crop and the crop area this year is expected to go up.

According to official sources, the district average rainfall on July 9 was 31.2 mm and 51.4 mm on July 10. Due to the incessant rains, the average rainfall of the district as on Friday reached to 101.9 mm against the average rainfall for the month which is 116.4 mm .