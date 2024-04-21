Tirupati: It’s not a class war, but a cash war says N Chandrababu Naidu

Tirupati/Nellore : With every passing day, the shrill in the campaign by respective party leaders whether it be the TDP or the YSRCP is increasing. While YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy claims that the ensuing elections was a class war, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said that it was not class war but cash war that was on in the state.

Addressing a meeting at Sarvepalli in Nellore district, Naidu said on Saturday that all the money that was required to be spent on elections has reached the Tadepalli palace of the Chief Minister. He urged the Election Commission of India to see that necessary measures were taken to ensure that the elections would be free and fair. He expressed concern that some top officials were working as per the directions of Jagan. Despite the vigil of ECI, so far only around Rs 200 crore was seized. He alleged that smuggling of sand and wine and looting of mines had become a common scenario. Grabbing of public private properties has been rampant during the five year rule of Jagan, he said.

The state has also become the main hub for ganja. The value of ganja seized in the state in the last three months was much higher than the value of liquor that was seized during the same time, he said. This menace had ruined several families in the state but still the government was encouraging the mafia involved in it, he said. Naidu alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had cheated all sections of society in the state. Naidu appealed to women to elect Vara Prasad from the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency. He said Reddy always spends his time for the uplift of the poor and the Telugu community while the YSRCP leaders had looted silicon and sand reserves from the Swarnamukhi river.

He said the state had gone into the hands of five YSRCP leaders, Jagan Mohan Reddy, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, SV Subbareddy, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Vijayasai Reddy. Naidu further said that the Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan had looted Rs 4,500 crore by smuggling white stone quartz in Nellore district. Hence, he said it was necessary that people should defeat the YSRCP candidate.

As far as Assembly was concerned, Naidu appealed to the people to elect Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy who had exhausted all his property and money for the sake of the people though he had lost the polls four times. But now there is a change of wind and people have themselves asked for Chandramohan Reddy. Hence it was now their responsibility to elect the candidate of their choice, Naidu said.