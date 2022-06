Tirupati : Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam held at Vakulamatha temple

Tirupati : In connection with Maha Samprokshanam on Thursday, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam, a preparatory ritual was performed at Sri Vakula Matha temple at Patakalva on Wednesday.

A series of rituals including Ratnadhivasam, Vimana Gopurakalasa Sthapana, Ratnanyasam, Dhatunyasam and other Vaidic rituals were performed on the penultimate day of the Samprokshnam, the rituals of which commenced with Ankurarpanam on June 18.

Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Rajampet MP Midhun Reddy, TTD Board members Ashok Kumar, Ramulu, senior officials including JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, SVBC CEO Suresh Kumar, chief engineer Nageswara Rao, Dy EO Gunabhushan Reddy and other officials were present.