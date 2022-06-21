Tirupati : Ksheeradhivasam ceremony held at Vakulamatha temple

Tirupati: As part of the ongoing Maha Samprokshanam festivities at the newly-constructed Vakulamatha temple in Patakalva (Peruru Banda hillock) near Tirupati, priests performed Ksheeradhivasam ritual on Monday.

The Samprokshanam ceremony began with Ankurarpanam on June 18 and Panchagavyadhivasam was conducted on June 19.

On Monday evening, the priests led by TTD Agama Advisor Dr Vedantam Vishnu Bhattacharulu observed Kalasaradhana, Visesha Homams and other Agama rituals. The ceremonies will come to an end with Maha Samprokshanam to be held on June 23, to mark the inauguration of the newly-built shrine for public darshan.

Temple Dy EO Gunabhushan Reddy and others were also present.