Tirupati: LEADCON 2023 to focus on hazards of lead exposure

Tirupati : The 9th edition of LEADCON-2023, a two-day conference which began here on Friday, stressed on the focussed efforts on creating awareness about the hazards of lead exposure and promoting research in lead-related issues in India. It also deliberated on the progress made over the years and chartered out a future roadmap for lead usage in the country strictly adhering to safety measures.

SVIMS Director B Vengamma inaugurated the conference in Amara Raja Batteries Limited (ARBL) premises at Karakambadi near the city. The meet with the theme ‘A Step Forward to Lead Safe Environment’ includes workshops, scientific sessions and speeches by distinguished leaders from the various fields of expertise like environment sciences and medical specialties.

On the first day, the experts presented their views on mitigation of adverse impact of lead in general and human health in particular. ARBL Executive Director (Automotive & Industries Batter) Harshavardhan Goureneni speaking at the inaugural session said “Since the beginning, Amara Raja has given the highest priority to health, safety & environment and our manufacturing facilities often exceed global standards on these parameters. We are proud to host the national conference of LEADCON 2023 at our premises.”

ARBL which is one of the leading manufacturers of lead-acid batteries for both industrial and automotive applications in the Indian storage battery industry, accorded top priority to safety & hygiene, and improved engineering controls to eliminate or minimise lead exposure to ‘As Low As Reasonably Possible’ (ALARP), he averred.