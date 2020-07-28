Tirupati: Leaders come to rescue of stranded Russian woman

Tirupati: Leaders including city MLA Bhunana Karunakar Reddy and BJP state secretary G Bhanuprakash Reddy assured required help for theRussian woman Esther who is stranded here due to lockdown.Bhanuprakash at the behest of Deepa Venkat (daughter of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu) met the Russian woman staying in a private hotel here on Tuesday.

Esther sought help to bring her mother Olivia who went 20 days back to Vrindavan, UP where their Russian friends were staying, to seek help from them to overcome financial difficulties they are facing and also bring her mother to Tirupati and return home.

The mother and daughter who came on a visit to India are held up due to lockdown. BJP leader said Deepa Venkat wanted him to take the responsibility of the Russian woman and extend all help till they return home. Reddy said he is approaching the Union govt officials for Esther and her mother return to Russia.

Meanwhile, local MLA said that he had already informed the officials concerned to provide all help including permission and travel facility for Esther and her mother return home.