Tirupati: Lord Govindaraja Swamy blesses devotees from Sarvabhoopala Vahanam

Tirupati : Sri Govindaraja Swamy blessed the devotees from Kalpavriksha and Sarvabhoopala Vahanams on Monday. The Lord along with his two consorts rode Sarvabhoopala Vahanam on Monday night on the fourth-day of ongoing annual Brahmotsavams.

Sarvabhoopala means ‘Emperor of Entire universe’ giving the message that the Lord controlled the entire universe to protect the people.

Earlier, in the morning, the citizens and visiting pilgrims were enthralled by the procession of Kalpavriksha Vahanam. Govindaraja Swamy and his two consorts mounted atop the Kalpavriksha Vahanam was taken out in a grand procession around G car street, Nethaji street, Beri street and Gandhi road encircling the holy shrine. Later, Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to the presiding deities using milk, honey, coconut water, turmeric and sandal paste.

The Garuda Seva will be held on Tuesday night. Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Kankana Bhattar AP Srinivasa Deekshitulu, temple deputy EO Santhi, AEO Ravi Kumar, superintendent Narayana, temple inspector Radhakrishna and others took part in Vahana Sevas.