Andhra Pradesh Sees Investment Surge, Naidu Highlights Policy Reforms

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has hailed the significant increase in investments within the state as a promising start to the new year. He noted that the results of the 'Speed of Doing Business' initiative are becoming increasingly apparent, contributing to enhanced investor confidence through substantial policy reforms.

During his remarks, Naidu emphasised the importance of Andhra Pradesh securing the top position in domestic investments, describing it as positive news for the populace and a testament to the forward-thinking policies being implemented by the government. He asserted that the 'Speed of Doing Business' programme is enabling investors to receive services more efficiently.

In a bid to ensure transparency in the distribution of incentives, Naidu revealed the introduction of an ESO-based system. He highlighted that clear guidelines have been established for various sectors to bolster investor trust.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the investors who have selected Andhra Pradesh as their preferred destination, thanking them for their faith in the state's vision. He also commended the efforts of the government team, urging that this achievement should be viewed not as a conclusion, but as a foundation for future development.

Looking ahead, Naidu reaffirmed the government's commitment to fostering further investments, partnerships, and sustainable growth throughout the state.