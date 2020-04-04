Tirupati: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy administers pledge to lockdown rule violators

Tirupati: Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy administered the pledge to the lockdown rule violators here on Friday. MLA noticed that several of city residents were going from Sankarambadi Circle to Old Thiruchanur Road by violating the lockdown rules.

With the police intervention they were stopped at Sankarambadi junction at 12 pm. Later MLA asked the rules violators why they were coming unnecessarily without any emergency. The rules violators took pledge not to violate the lockdown rules and will stay at homes.



Many youths were seen on bikes on roads after completion of lockdown relaxation time at many junctions without any work.