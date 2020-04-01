Tirupati: MP B Durga Prasad allocates `25 lakh for corona relief operations

Chittoor: District Collector N B Guptha said that Tirupati MP B Durga Prasad has donated Rs 25 lakh to meet the coronavirus relief operations from his parliament constituency fund. As was required by the MP, Rs.10 lakh would be diverted for Tirupati Assembly constituency and Rs 15 lakh towards the corona relief operations in Srikalahasti and Satyavedu Assembly segments from his MPLAD funds, the Collector said in a press release on Tuesday.