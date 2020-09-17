Tirupati MP late Balli Durgaprasad worked hard for resolving civic issues

Tirupati: Tirupati MP late Balli Durga Prasad who died one day ago at Chennai due to ill health had worked hard for the salvation of many civic issues in the Tirupati city as well as in his constituency. As Loksabha Member of Tirupati in his one-year duration did a lot for constituency development.

The MP had sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for purchasing drainage clear machines to Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT). The civic body has purchased three machines with lorries recently with that founds. Similarly, the late MP had met Commissioner PS Girisha to discuss various civic problems which were pending for many years. And also he worked hard in resolving pending railway projects in Tirupati constituency.

Durgaprasad in his capacity as Tirupati MP put in untiring efforts and met the South Central Railway GM Gajanan Mallya, Chairman of the Railway Board Vinod Kumar Yadav several times and pursued the projects like Tirupati station redevelopment, as well as pressured the officials concerned to complete long pending RUB at Rayalacheruvu gate. Subsequently, DurgaPrasad remembered the officials about speedy completion of Tiruchanoor railway station works during the last one year. He participated in the Ruia hospital development society meeting recently and assured all help in upgrading facilities to make it an advanced healthcare facility.

He played a key silent role in Tirupati politics, he never made adverse comments against the opposition or other political party leaders. In fact he was the new face to Chittoor District politics. Actually he had a political bond with Nellore District politics. After becoming an MP Tirupati Durga Prasad maintained cordial relations with all the MLAs in his constituency which spread in both Nellore and Chittoor districts.