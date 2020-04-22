Tirupati: Musicians take 'Sangeetha Swararchana' route

Tirupati: While several frontline warriors are fighting against the deadly coronavirus, musicians have taken up non-stop 'Sangeetha Swararchana' route to contribute their mite.



Catching up the spontaneous idea of professor and head of department of music and fine arts of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) in Tirupati, Dr Dwaram Lakshmi to start 'Akhanda non-stop sangeetha swararchana,' several other musicians from across the world joined the mission.

Explaining the details, Prof Lakshmi told The Hans India that they started it on Janata Curfew day on March 22 with some old students.

Time slots were given with each one gets half-an-hour time during which they have to perform classical, devotional or instrumental compositions from their home itself.

"It continued for 72 hours and there was no looking back. With the slogan of 'World health, happiness and peace,' we decided to continue it till the mankind gets relief from this pandemic," she said. From 24 singers performing one-hour each round-the-clock, the chain has now extended to different chains with multiple singers taking part in each time slot rendering devotional compositions without a pause.

More than 1,000 singers from various countries have been performing now with dedication. Time slots are drawn in such a way that in India musicians will perform during the daytime and in nights, it will be continued in the USA.

Even after one month more enthusiasm can be seen among the participants who are determined to continue it further.

"It is an ancient belief that music has the power to bring rains and light lamps. With the same belief, we are fighting to kill coronavirus and this great event is going on with strong commitment," she averred.