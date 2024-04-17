Tirupati: NDA will order probe into YSRCP irregularities

Tirupati: The NDA will order an inquiry into the irregularities during the YSRCP rule and will not spare anyone involved in the scam, said alliance party leaders.

The leaders including G Narasimha Yadav (TDP), G Bhanu Prakash Reddy (BJP) and Pasupuleti Hariprasad (Jana Sena), speaking to the media here on Tuesday alleged that widespread corruption took place in the State under the YSRCP rule and and crores of rupees of public money was siphoned off. They alleged that in Tirupati city also, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and his son Bhumana Abinay Reddy who is also Tirupati corporation Deputy Mayor in the name of development indulged in irregularities benefiting them more and not the people.

They alleged irregularities in issuing of TDR bonds which were given to those whose lands were acquired for laying master plan roads and injustice was done to about 1,500 people. The leaders of the NDA alliance assured that if the alliance comes to the power, they will order an inquiry into the issue of TDR bonds and will do justice to all those who lost their lands (properties) for the master plan roads in the city.