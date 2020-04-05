Tirupati: People throng meat shops violating Covid restrictions

Tirupati: Tirupati city residents went to city outskirts on Sunday without fear of contracting coronavirus for purchasing chicken, mutton as well as seafoods. Shops on the outskirts were opened against lockdown rules and people gathered in large number to purchase meat. Nobody bothered about the spread of coronavirus and the social distance norm was not followed.

Following four Covid-19 positive cases registered in the city, the municipal corporation officials had banned chicken and other meat sales in city limits. However, people on Sunday rushed to the outskirts to buy chicken, mutton and fish.

Hundreds of people thronged chicken, mutton as well as seafood sales stalls on outskirts of Tirupati during the relaxation time between at 6 am and 10 am. Many residents proceeded to Peruru, Avilala, Mangalam, Thiruchanur and other Tirupati rural areas to buy meat. City residents travelled around 6 km on two-wheelers to buy meat.

Everywhere on outskirts, people were seen in large numbers without maintaining the social distance. Even meat vendors did not wear gloves as well as masks while selling meat. At the same time, people were also seen without masks while they were purchasing chicken and mutton at the shops. With the ban on sale of meat in Tirupati city, chicken and mutton vendors utilised the opportunity to increase the price of chicken from Rs 150 to Rs 170. Similarly, mutton was sold at Rs 650 per kg and fish at Rs 350 to Rs 550 per kg depending on varieties.

K Ramchandra Reddy, a resident of Indirangar of Tirupati city, said, "I went 5 km on bike for purchasing meat, at last I have obtained chicken at a shop at Vidayanagar Colony on city outskirts. For this I have waited for more than an hour at the shop due to heavy rush."