Tirupati: PhD awarded to Eswaramma

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visva Vidyalayam (SPMVV) awarded Doctor of Philosophy (Ph D) in Communication and Journalism to K Eswaramma. She has submitted her thesis to the University on ‘Public Relations in Corporate and Government hospitals – A study with special reference to Chittoor district’. She has completed her research under the supervision of Prof MV Ramanamma of the department of Communication and Journalism in SPMVV. At present, Eswaramma is working as the divisional public relations officer in the I & PR department.