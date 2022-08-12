Tirupati: Photo exhibition, rallies mark 75 years of Independence

Tirupati: Several organisations including schools and colleges took part in the 75-year celebrations of Independence 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' held in the district on Thursday.

RTC officials organised a photo exhibition on freedom fighters at bus stand which drew the attention of passengers from various parts of the state.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the Zone 4 Executive Director K Gopinath Reddy, DTPO T Chengal Reddy where about 60 great personalities including Pingali Venkaiah, Sanakarambadi Sundaracharyulu, Gandhi, Subhash Chandarabose, Alluri Seetharamaraju and others' photos were kept for display.

Speaking on the occasion, Gopinath Reddy said the exhibition was organised for the passengers who come and leave Tirupati bus station. This program was organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Meanwhile, Setvin under the Department of Youth Affairs organised a 'Heritage Walk' with the students from ZP High School of Ithepally to the Chandragiri fort.

Setvin CEO V Murali Krishna briefed the students about the importance of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at the fort.

Student Affairs and NSS departments of Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam jointly organised a video lecture on stress management for students.

School of Social Sciences, Humanities and Management Dean Professor Anuradha, Professor Sarada, NSS coordinator Prof Kathyayini and Junior Chamber of India trainer Manohar acted as resource person in the session. AP Government Doctors Association (APGDA) organised a blood donation camp at Ruia Blood Bank where 75 doctors and students donated blood voluntarily. Special Health Secretary and AP AIDS Control Society Project Director Naveen Kumar inaugurated the camp and appreciated the doctors and students for organising blood donation camp benefiting poor patients. City-based Arya Vysya officials and Professionals Association (AVOPA) with the help of Chadalawada Dental College organised a dental camp at ZP High School in Karakambadi where the students were told on how to clean their teeth regularly.

School Head Master T Anand, AVOPA president Sivakumar, secretary Jeevan and professor Sunil, Assistant professor Punith, coordinator Venkat from Chadalawada Dental College were present.