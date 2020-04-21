Tirupati: Pilgrim city declared Red Zone

Tirupati: MCT Commissioner P S Girisha declared Tirupati city as red zone with increasing number of corona positive cases.

In the backdrop of fresh Covid-19 positive case diagnosed at New Indira Nagar in the city on Monday, the Commissioner speaking to media told that along with 13 divisions, 12, 14 and 15 divisions were also declared as containment areas.

So far, in total 15 divisions were brought under red zone, he added. As per the covid guide lines, the total city was under red zone and green zone relaxations will not be applicable in the city, he said and added lockdown rules will be implemented strictly till May 3.

If any shops owners or other commercial establishments violates the rule, they will be punished under covid-19 pandemic rules, he warned.

He appealed to residents, in view of raising corona positive cases, all the people should stay at home safely. He informed that every eighty hours they have been taking sanitary measures in New Indira Nagar, which is declared one-week ago as red zone.

In the press conference, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy told that officials were working day and night to prevent the virus spread in the city. He asked the people to support the hands of officials and stay in homes safely.

In view of strict lockdown, MCT officials had arranged mobile vegetable markets for residents in red zone areas, he said. In the meeting, Additional Commissioner D Haritha and Deputy Commissioner Chandra Mouli Reddy were present.