Tirupati police drive against youth bike racing

Tirupati: Following the orders of Tirupati district SP Harshavardhan Raju, police has taken up a drive against youth indulging in bike racing.

Accordingly, the police who kept a watch on highway an and Garuda Varadhi flyover detained 5 youth who were on the bike racing during midnight on the highways.

On the instructions of the SP police counselled the 5 youth and their parents. The traffic DSP Ramakrishnamachari said keeping in view the future of the youth police didn’t registered a case and let out them after counselling.

Traffic DSP Ramakrishnamachari said that they deleted social media accounts of the youth to prevent posting of bike racing content. He said that the cyber police will also keep an eye on the social media carrying bike racing content and will follow the posts to identify the youths indulging in bike racing to take appropriate action.

The drive would continue in the city on Garuda Varadhi, a 100 feet road, Chandragiri highway and other places. He appealed the parents to question their children if they go out with the bike during odd hours and return home very late in the night. The parents should also cooperate with the police to stop bike racing which is dangerous and life threatening to youth and others.