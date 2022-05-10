Tirupati: Poor attendance of volunteers irks collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy

Tirupati: District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy expressed dissatisfaction over the poor attendance percentage of volunteers in secretariats. He inspected Tirupati Rural Vedanthapuram-1 and Mallamgunta secretariats on Monday and said that the working of volunteers was not up to the mark.

While they have to attend the secretariat thrice a week, the volunteers are not doing so. The Collector found that in Vedanthapuram-1, out of 199 applications received for various services from May 1, 20 applications were not resolved though they crossed the prescribed time frame though there are 35 staff members including volunteers in secretariat.

Even in Mallamgunta secretariat, out of 220 applications, 48 were not resolved even after the prescribed time frame despite having 33 staff members. The Collector warned the staff at both the secretariats to change their attitude at least now. If such things are repeated in future, action will be initiated on the staff members.

A visibly upset district collector has not even signed in the visitors register. Sarpanch Janaki, MPTC Vijayalakshmi, deputy sarpanch Jayachandra Reddy, Tahsildar Lokeswari, MPDO Venkata Narayana were also present. They were asked to make frequent visits to the secretariats.