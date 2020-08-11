Tirupati: Private Corona hospitals under scanner

Tirupati: Amid the flow of complaints on the fleecing of patients by private Covid hospitals, District Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta has laid special focus on setting the things right. For the last two days he was engaged completely in taking corrective steps to improve the situation.

So far eight private hospitals were given permissions to run Covid services in the district and considering proposals from some other hospitals. However, there have been complaints galore against these hospitals that they are charging exorbitantly making use of the situation in their favour. These hospitals have been demanding huge deposits to start treatment and initiate tests.

Further, the Covid induced social stigma among the affluent people has been facilitating private hospitals mint money. In the name of providing more luxury and comfort for such patients, hospitals have leased out hotels where they will be accommodated and charged accordingly. There were complaints that both doctors and nursing staff are not made available at these hotels constantly, but they have been visiting on demand.

The Collector took these issues seriously and made surprise visits to some of the hotels and hospitals on Monday and found several lapses. He directed the hospital authorities to enter the positive ID number of every patient in the admission register at the hotels. The doctors and nurses should invariably be available at the Covid care hotels. Every information has to be updated to the DM&HO from time to time.

He warned them that if anyone violates government guidelines, stringent action will be initiated. He also appointed nodal officers for all Covid hospitals who have to monitor every aspect. On Tuesday also he reviewed with doctors of private Covid hospitals in Tirupati and made it clear that everyone should follow ICMR guidelines and maintain transparency in billing and treatment.

In view of large-scale complaints, Covid admissions were stopped in one hospital already. He said that safety drills have to be done at Covid hospitals and affiliated hotels. On this occasion, SVIMS medicine HOD Dr Alladi Mohan has told the private doctors that only Rapid Antigen, TrueNat and RT PCR tests are to be taken as standard procedures.

As the district officials have been taking the complaints on private hospitals seriously, it has to be seen whether there would be any improvement in the coming days.