Tirupati: Procure ventilators swiftly said TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy

Tirupati: TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy said that 500 beds with ventilators will be readied at the COVID hospital in SVIMS Sri Padmavati Medical College Hospital in Tirupati within a couple of days. After his inspection in the hospital on Friday, the TTD Chairman directed the Vice-chancellor and Director of SVIMS Dr Vengamma and also interacted with the District Collector Bharat Narayan Gupta about the facilities in the hospital.

Later he also interacted with the health workers of the hospital and enquired about supply of PPE kits, masks, sanitisers in the hospital to ascertain the improved facilities in the hospital. Speaking to reporters, he said on the directions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sri Padmavati Medical College Hospital has been designated as state COVID hospital with 110 ventilators and 390 beds.

The TTD has handed nearly R 20 crore to the District Collector to upgrade it into 500-bed hospital with ventilators and all other required medical equipments and advance preparation to tackle Covid 19.

He said that Anna Prasadam by TTD to shelterless workers who are stranded in Tirupati, poor and beggars will continue throughout the lockdown period. He said as of date, nearly 26 lakh food packets have been distributed among distressed population. He said on the third Sunday of every month, the SVIMS super speciality hospital has been making home delivery of medicines to 250 epilepsy patients of Rayalaseema districts and Nellore and Prakasam.