Tirupati: Provide immediate power connections to agricultural, industrial sectors says Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Tirupati : Minister for Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy formally launched the process of registering electricity complaints through the portal of village and ward secretariats so that the problems of electricity consumers can be solved quickly.

He held a review meeting with senior officials of APSPDCL and AP Transco at the conference hall at the Collectorate here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that with the improvement of the power supply system at the field level, there has been an opportunity to supply better power to the consumers. He expressed satisfaction over the progress in providing agricultural electricity services and told the officials to provide electricity services as soon as the farmers asked for them.

It has been suggested that sub-station committees should be set up so that the problems of agricultural consumers can be solved immediately. Electricity services should also be granted in time to buildings under construction in Jagananna Colonies.

Saying that the construction of sub-stations should be accelerated, the Minister asked the officials to initiate action against the contractors who do not complete the various development works on time. Quality power should be supplied to the industrial consumers as well and electricity connection should be granted as soon as the consumers ask for it. Also, priority should be given to the collection of electricity dues.

On the occasion, APSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director K Santosh Rao said that construction of sub-stations was being accelerated. Efforts are made to reduce the construction cost of sub-stations. Consumer awareness programmes on prevention of electricity accidents and power saving are being organised at the field level. In case of accidents, advanced technology is being used to stop the power supply at the sub-stations.

AP Transco Director Bhaskar Rao mentioned the problems in the construction of towers for power supply for which the Minister assured to take steps to solve them.

APSPDCL directors VN Babu, NVS Subbaraju, K Sivaprasada Reddy, chief general managers DS Varakumar, Y Lakshmi Narasaiah, DV Chalapathy, P Ayub Khan, K Guravaiah, KRS Dharmagnani, AP Transco Chief Engineer Ramana and others participated.