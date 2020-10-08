Tirupati: Railway staff takes pledge as part of 'Jan Andolan campaign'

Tirupati: The railways has started a public awareness programme against Covid-19 as part of 'Jan Andolan campaign' on Thursday. The officers and staff took a pledge on the precautions to be observed as part of the campaign.

It was aimed at spreading awareness on precautions to be observed and to motivate people to fight against the Covid-19. The three key messages being highlighted in the campaign are "wear mask, follow physical distancing and maintain hand hygiene".

Tirupati station director S Nagaramana Sarma, station manager Chinappa Reddy, chief commercial inspector A Parameswar Raju, chief reservation officer Elia, RPF CI Saidaiah and others took part in the programme and took the oath.

They administered the pledge to the passengers travelling by Rayalaseema express also and explained the importance of taking precautions.