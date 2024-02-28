  • Menu
Tirupati: Rajanna Foundation bags award

Rajanna Foundation head Satish receiving the award in New Delhi on Tuesday
Rajanna Foundation head Satish receiving the award in New Delhi on Tuesday

It has been providing quality education to rural students at affordable prices for the past 27 years

Tirupati: Rajanna Foundation, run by Galla Ramachandra Naidu and his family members, received the Best Education Support Initiative of the Year 2024 award. Rajanna Foundation, part of the Amara Raja Group of Institutions, has been providing quality education to rural students at affordable prices for the past 27 years. Head of Rajanna Foundation Satish received the award at the Indian Social Impact Awards ceremony organised by Brand Hanok at Park Hyatt Hotel in

New Delhi. Reacting to the achievement, Rajanna Foundation Chairman Galla Ramachandra Naidu said, "Rajanna Foundation has been carrying out various service programmes for the last few years, as part of which we have established educational institutions in three places in the erstwhile Chittoor district and are providing quality education to hundreds of rural students. We are very happy to receive this award in recognition of our service activities.”

